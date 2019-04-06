Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce WALLIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Irene WALLIS

Notice Condolences

Joyce Irene WALLIS Notice
WALLIS Joyce Irene Passed away peacefully at Golden Oaks Aged Care on Thursday April 4, 2019 aged 85 years. Beloved wife of Keith (dec.). Loved and loving mother of Gavin and Debbie (dec.). Mother-in-law of Annette. Cherished Nana of Jason and Kira. Great-grand-mother of Isabella, Hannah and Jackson. Mum and Dad reunited. Special Thank you to Dr. John Togno and all the staff at Golden Oaks Aged Care for their care and commitment to Joyce over the last 18 months. From all the Wallis family.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.