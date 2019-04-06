|
WALLIS Joyce Irene Passed away peacefully at Golden Oaks Aged Care on Thursday April 4, 2019 aged 85 years. Beloved wife of Keith (dec.). Loved and loving mother of Gavin and Debbie (dec.). Mother-in-law of Annette. Cherished Nana of Jason and Kira. Great-grand-mother of Isabella, Hannah and Jackson. Mum and Dad reunited. Special Thank you to Dr. John Togno and all the staff at Golden Oaks Aged Care for their care and commitment to Joyce over the last 18 months. From all the Wallis family.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 6, 2019