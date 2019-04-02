|
|
MCPHERSON John 01/02/1937 - 31/03/2019
Peacefully at Mirridong.
Loving husband of Ann.
Beloved son of the late Ina and John. Loved brother of Lucy (dec.) and Hugh. Uncle to Stuart, Andrew, Ivan, Billy, Katlyn, Reece, Sky, Gaby, Emmalouise, Justin, Ben, Grant and their families. Brother-in-law to Peter, Ruth, Ian, James, David and their families. Proud foster dad to Rosemary
Remembered with love
I will know it is you singing to me
when a butterfly brushes gently by me.
I will know it is you, it is you assuring me you are free from pain.
When the gentle fragrance of a flower catches my attention.
Rest in peace my beautiful man
Your loving wife always 'Ann'.
Don't think of him as gone away
His journeys just begun,
Life holds so many facets
This earth is only one.
Just think of him as resting
From sorrows and the tears,
In a place of warmth and comfort
Where there are no days or years.
Love Hugh, Gail, Emma, Justin, Talulah, Stuart, Nikita and Andrew (dec.).
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 2, 2019