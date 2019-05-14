|
THIS IS MY DEATH NOTICE John McKINLAY 20/8/1941 - 10/5/2019 This is to tell you that I am dead. Not passed away, on, under, over, or through, but dead, not being. There are many people in Bendigo and surrounds I would like to thank for making my life here pleasant and fulfilling. I found Bendigo to be a wonderful place to live and bring up my children. My thanks go to neighbours, friends, colleagues, medical professionals, the Police, shop assistants, tradies, teachers, almost everyone. Please continue to be friendly to your neighbours and be as welcoming to strangers as you have for me. I have asked for a private cremation without a funeral followed by a wake. If you feel you need to go to my wake please ask one of my children or children-in-law for an invitation. No other death or remembrance notices please, as I won't be reading the Bendigo Advertiser any more. An agricultural scientist, I grew up in W.A., and lived there and in S.A., and VIC, and for 46 years in Bendigo. Husband of Jan, father of Brock, Megan, Geordie, Wendy Murphy, father-in-law of Jenny, Carl Graham, Rachael Blomeley, Daniel Murphy, and grandfather of James, Thomas, Alison, Bailey, Luke, Andrew, Fiona and Erin. Live in Peace Friends wishing to attend the wake later this week, please contact [email protected] for details. No flowers please. Please feel free to bring along stories and photos to share.
