MULQUEEN Jodie Lee Passed away suddenly at his home on March 2nd, 2019.
Aged 50 years.
Dearly loved Son of Doreen and the late Jim Mulqueen. Loved and adored Father of Jayde and Meg. Loved Brother of Mick and Shane and their families.
No words can express the loss of my youngest Son.
He will be forever missed but always in our hearts.
Love Mum xx
I don't know what to say. Taken too young and with everything to live for.
You were the best Father your two girls could ever wish for. This will leave a massive hole in our lives.
Not only a brother but a work mate. Who will I lock horns with now? You put me onto The Beatles and I put you onto Pink Floyd.
Loved Brother of Mick, Brother in-law of Lynne, friend and Uncle to Greta, Jono and Liam.
Happiest memories of Jodie will remain with us forever.
'With Dad now'
Jodie, I can't believe you are gone and won't be walking in the door saying 'Hey groovers' anymore.
I know you are with Dad now having a whiskey or 10. Don't worry about Jayde & Meg, the boys and I will look out for them and I'll make sure Mum's garden is watered the way you did.
You will be sadly missed.
'Rest In Peace'
- Your loving Brother Shane
Jodie, you have left us too early, we will miss you dropping in to say hi and Christmas won't be the same.
'Rest in Peace'
Love your Sister Sarah
Jodie, I will miss our talks about music and guitars. You were the reason I love music so much.
'Rest in Peace Mate'
Love H
Jodie, you will well and truly be missed. I'm sorry we didn't have time for our future plans together. Taken from us too early, my second favourite Uncle.
'Rest in Peace'
From your favourite Nephew Jackie
Much loved and adored Nephew of Bay (Dec) and Squack. Dearly loved and treasured Cousin (Brother) of Julie, Dale and Marie. Loved Uncle of Josie and Rhys, Samuel and Madison.
All our love to Dawny, Michael, Shane, Jayde, Meg and families.
Jodie, you will live forever in our hearts.
'We will miss you so'
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Mar. 9, 2019