PERKINS Jean Rankin Passed away peacefully at Freedom Aged Care, on April 4, 2019. Aged 82 years Dearly loved Wife of Eric (dec). Words cannot express what we feel in our hearts, you will be sadly missed. Love Alan and Alison. Loved Nan to Kym, Luke and Amanda, Daniel and Nat, and Sam. Great-Nan to Lily, Jeremy, Ella, Lachlan, Tiffany, Jazmin, and Seth. With tears in our eyes and love in our hearts, Loving memories will always last. Loved Mother of Beris and Gary. Nan to Tracy and Brad. Great-Nan to Paige and Coby. Loved always You brought us so many good times in our lives that we won't forget, now there's heartache. At peace with Dad now Cherished Mother of Linda and Garry. Caring and loved Nan to Ken and Hannah. My beautiful Mum, words cannot express how broken our hearts are. Thank you for being the best Mum, for being loving, caring and thoughtful. Forever in our hearts A wonderful Mum to Julie and Steve. Nan to Tamara, Trav, Tori, Cam and Haylee. Great-Nan to Tate and Chaz. Rest peacefully Mum xx
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 6, 2019