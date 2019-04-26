|
EELES Jan 31.12.1946 - 22.04.2019 Passed away a very happy Mother, Mother-in-law and Nanna Jan to many. "I adored my two girls Angela and Merryn with all my heart and soul. My Son-in-law Jamie, my magnificent Grand-daughter Maddison and my beautiful Grandson Declan, I love you. To my adopted Grandchildren, Nick and Adele, Scarlett, Adelyn and Ruby, Holly, Meaghan and Rose, you made me a happy adopted Nanna. My life was enriched by all the beautiful people I have met along the journey, thank you. Family and friends are so precious, more precious than diamonds in the sky" (Jan Eeles) There will be a gathering for all friends to celebrate Jan's life at the American Hotel Echuca, Monday 29th April 2019 at 2pm onwards.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 26, 2019