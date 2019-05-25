|
|
FLOOD James Edmund Passed away peacefully at Casey Hospital Berwick on May 22nd 2019. Loving Partner and best mate for 22 years of Diane. Loving Father and Step-father of Jodie and Brett, Damien and Shanelle, Kelly, and Leigh. Devoted Pa of Audrey. Devoted "Jim" of Olivia, Eve, Zavier and Oliver. There is a place in our hearts, That is yours alone, A peace of our life no other can own. The tears in our eyes we can wipe away, But the memories of you will always stay. Funerals details to follow.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 25, 2019