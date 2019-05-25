|
HARVEY James Albert 03/09/1929 - 20/05/2019 Passed away at his home on May 20, 2019. Aged 89 years Loved husband of Betty. Loved father of Janis, Kevin (dec.), Sharron and their extended families. Son of the late William and Margaret (Rennie). Brother of Bill, Stan, Margaret, Rosamond and Max. Treasured Memories My darling Dad, you have always been such a big part of my life. Through the early, mid and later years, you were always there. For all the special occasions or just for a chat, I knew I could rely on you for anything, anytime, anywhere. I will miss you terribly (I already do), several times this week I've thought, 'I must tell Dad'. Dearly loved father of Janis and father-in-law to Bob xoxo Reunited with Mum and Kev Loving father, father-in-law, Grandad and Great Grandad. Reunited with Mum and Kevin Will miss you terribly Dad, always in our hearts Dearly loved father of Kevin (dec.), father-in-law to Sedoi, Grandad of Kurt and Brenna, Great Grandad to Celina, Madelin and Chace. Our dearest Grandad and Great Grandad, now reunited with Nanna - the love of his life - his darling. Will be greatly missed and dear in our hearts for all eternity All our love Kelly, Grant, Carrington and Sam xxxx We will miss you Grandad with all our heart, you were such a generous and caring person and will be dearly missed. We have been so privileged to have had you in our lives. Dearly loved Grandad of Craig and Terri, Great Grandad of Tahlia, Liam and Paige xoxo So incredibly lucky to have you in our lives for so long Grandad, you were an absolute gentleman to all who knew you and a loving supportive Grandfather to us. You lived a life true to your word always, and taught us by example what it is to be respectful, generous and proud. We will love you always, Amy, Zavier, Cooper and Quinn xxxx
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 25, 2019