|
|
READ (nee McKenzie) Heather 11/12/1924 - 17/03/2019
Passed away peacefully at Victoria Heights surrounded by her family.
Daughter of the late Ida and Alexander McKenzie of Goornong.
Sister of Marjorie, Daphne, Keith and Alexander (all dec.).
Much loved wife of Tom (dec.).
Loved and treasured Mother and Mother-in-law of Les (dec.) and Barbara, Doug and Bev, Lois and Graeme, Ron and Val, Bill and Kerry, Lynn and Malcolm.
Dearly loved Nana of 25 grandchildren, 60 great grandchildren (with another 3 on the way) and 1 great great grandchild.
Your legacy lives on.
Memories are precious,
The good times helping us through the harder times.
Mum has passed from this life
But lives on in our hearts.
Treasures that have no price.
We will never forget the sacrifices
she made for us to be who we are today.
We love you Mum and always will.
Much loved Mum of Les (dec.) and Mother-in-law to Barb, (Townsville).
Grandma of Rosalyn and John, Andrew and Wendy. Great Nan of Megan, Hannah, and Ethan, Katie and Dylan and Great Great Nan of Noah.
Words are few, thoughts are deep,
Memories of you are ours to keep.
Dearly loved Mum of Doug and Bev.
Loving Nana to Anita and Rod, Kim and Ray, Lauren and Bernard, Clint and Kim. Great Nana to Harry, Mac and Mitch, Will and Molly, Eamon and Maeve, Abbey, Matilda (dec.) and Zoe.
Mum, you worked so hard with Dad on the farm over the years.
A life well lived,
Job well done.
Our memories are so special.
We love you Mum.
Much loved Mother of Lois and Mother-in-law of Graeme.
Nana of Karen and Dan (Finland), Janelle and Adam, Rachel and Jason, David and Adaline. Great Nana of Aleksi, Anja, Joachim, and Josiah, Isabella and Sienna, Judah and Abigail, Albert, Jemimah, Obadiah and Moshe.
We have so many lovely and treasured memories of you Mum and life at Gunyah Valley Farm.
We miss you dearly
Love you Mum
Much loved Mother of Ron, and Mother-in-law of Val. Nana of Heather, Alec, Colin, Robert, Tom, Glen and their families.
Many fond memories Mum, loved by us all,
Rest peacefully
Loved Mother of Bill and Kerry.
Devoted Nana of Genee, Matthew, Stuart, Andrew and their families.
You steered us through life and we took your advice.
'Family comes first at any price.'
You were sharp, witty and wise.
Mum we will miss you.
Loved Mother of Lynn and special Mother-in-law of Malcolm.
Dear Nana of Michael and Demelza, David and Melissa, Mindy and Lee, James and Meredith, and Nathan. Adored great Nana of Harley, Lachlan, and Lanie, Thomas, Jake, and Georgia, Sonny and Lola.
Dearest Mum, no longer can I scratch your hair, I didn't really mind, Malcolm will miss holding your hand.
See you down the track.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Mar. 20, 2019