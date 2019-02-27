Home
Gwenda Joan SING

Gwenda Joan SING Notice
SING Gwenda Joan 1927 - 2019 Dearly loved wife of Albert (dec.). Loving mother of Neil and Lynda. Loving mother-in-law of Su and Pat. Loved Grandma of Nicholas and Bradley. So dearly loved, so sadly missed. Memories will last forever. From your loving son Neil, daughter-in-law Su and your cherished grandsons Nick and Brad. Dear Granny, we will miss you so much, but we have childhood memories that will last forever. Love from your grandsons Nick and Brad. Dear Mum, thanks for the memories, you will never be forgotten. Love always Lyn and Pat. For funeral arrangements see later edition.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2019
