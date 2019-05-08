Home
Grant Paterson DAVIS

DAVIS Grant Paterson 26/3/1955 - 26/4/2019 Dearly loved son of Elizabeth Whitley and Ernest Davis (dec.) Loving stepson of John (dec.). Loving father to Mark, Kym, Craig (dec.) and Paul (dec.), their partners and loving grandfather to their children. Special brother to Shane, brother-in-law to Stephen. Loving uncle to Erin, Alexander and Kathryn. Sadly missed and loved by Janet and family and his many relatives and friends. "You never said I'm leaving. You never said goodbye, You'd gone before we knew it, And only God knows why." Rest in Peace
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 8, 2019
