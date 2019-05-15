|
PONTELANDOLFO Giuseppe (Joe Pontell) Passed away peacefully at Bethlehem on Saturday May 11, 2019 aged 93 Beloved husband of Ruth (dec.). Much loved father of Wayne, Paul (dec.), Dianne and Garry. Cherished father-in-law of Ann and Sharon. Treasured Nonno of Sean and Emma; Ryan and Madi; Kieren and Bree; Shai, Ashley, Kiralee and Trent. Great Nonno of Aria. You never failed to do your best Your heart was true and tender. You simply lived for those you loved and those you loved remember. Reunited with Mum
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 15, 2019