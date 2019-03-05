Home
George Archibald ELLIS

George Archibald ELLIS Notice
ELLIS George Archibald Passed away peacefully at Bendigo on March 2, 2019.

Aged 90 years

Dearly loved husband of Edna (dec.). Loved father and father-in-law to Alan and Julie, George and Roxanne, Max and Jan. Grandpa to 8, Great Grandpa to 5.



A good man who will long be remembered for his achievements and service to his community.

Sadly missed

- Alan, Julie, Bronwyn, Elizabeth, Monica, Declan and Madeleine.



Dearly loved Father, Grandpa and Great Grandpa of George and Roxanne, Lucas and Cally, Lachlan, George and Cooper.

Cherished and never forgotten



Loved Father, Grandpa and Great Grandpa of Max and Jan, Ashleigh and Andrew, Andrew and Courtenay, Lauren and Harry, Isla, Edie and Albie.

A man of honour and honesty



Bard of Cornwall. Map Bendygo.

(Son of Bendigo)



Life Member of CFA



Rest in Peace
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Mar. 5, 2019
