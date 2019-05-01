|
WORTHINGTON Gayle Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside committal service for Mrs Gayle Worthington, at the Eaglehawk Cemetery TODAY (Wednesday) at 12.30pm. A service to celebrate Gayle's life will then be held in St Mary's Anglican Church, High Street, Kangaroo Flat TODAY (Wednesday) at 2.00pm (please enter the carpark from the street behind the church). In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in memory of Gayle to Bendigo Community Palliative Care Auxiliary, envelopes will be provided at the service.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 1, 2019
