Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Gayle WORTHINGTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gayle WORTHINGTON

Notice

Gayle WORTHINGTON Notice
WORTHINGTON Gayle Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside committal service for Mrs Gayle Worthington, at the Eaglehawk Cemetery on Wednesday (May 1) at 12.30pm A service to celebrate Gayle's life will then be held in St Mary's Anglican Church, High Street, Kangaroo Flat on Wednesday at 2.00pm (please enter the carpark from the street behind the church). In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in memory of Gayle to Bendigo Community Palliative Care Auxiliary, envelopes will be provided at the service.



logo
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.