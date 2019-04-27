|
WORTHINGTON (nee Oswald) Gayle Elizabeth 27-11-1946 to 22-4-2019 Aged 72 years. Formerly of Eaglehawk. Loving wife of 43 years to Michael. Daughter of Muriel and Reginald Oswald (both dec). Sister to Kaye Trimble, John Oswald and Susan Andrews. Dearly loved mum of Lisa, Sally and Daniel. Mother-in-law to Brad, Andrew and Sarah. Adored Gran to Finn, Spencer, Alexis, Emerson, Belle, Lewis, Gus, Arlo and Jed. Loved Aunty, cousin and friend to many. Bravely battled a short illness. With sad hearts we will remember the happy times we spent together. A shining smile, the kindest heart and a strength like no other. Thank you to Dr Rob Campbell, Dr Monique Youl, Dr Andrew 'Ted' Chan and the Bendigo Health Palliative Care at Home team for your compassion, care and guidance. Gayle, You have been my rock and love for 43 wonderful years. Life will not be the same without you. No more suffering, now at peace. Lots of love, Mike. xx Our Darling Mum and Gran, words cannot express the gap that has been left in our hearts now that you are gone. We will miss your amazing strength, kindness, optimism, unconditional acceptance of others and beautiful smile that was there until the end. Thanks for being the most amazingly supportive and adoring Mum and Gran. Forever in our hearts and by our side. All our love Lisa, Brad, Lewis and Arlo. xx Mum, what I would give for just one more day with you, one last hug, one last goodbye. You have shown such bravery and strength, and not once complained. We know you will now look down on us, protect us and guide us from above. Thank you for being the most amazing, loving and caring Mum and Gran. We love you. Sally, Andrew, Lexi, Eme, Gus and Jed. Ma, You were such a caring, strong and loving Mum and Gran. We will miss your welcoming smile and sense of humour. You are now at peace with your Mum and Dad. We will all miss you so much. Love Dan, Sarah, Finn, Spencer and Belle. xxoo Treasured memories of our caring, loved sister and dear Auntie Gayle. xxx Kaye and Murray Trimble; Kylie, Ross, Paul, Scott, Heidi, Lachie, Zoe, Hamish and Patrick. "First broken link in the Family Chain, with Mum (Muriel) and Dad (Reg) again" Gayle, you will always be remembered for your unconditional affection, wise counsel and being liked by all privileged to know you. Much loved sister and best friends of John, much loved Aunty of John (Jack), Grant and Karyn and great Aunt of Bethany, Addison, Timothy, Harry and Darcy. Dearly Loved Sister of Sue and Jim Andrews. Treasured Aunty of Belinda, Janine, Dean, Christie and families. Not only my sister but my best friend. Forever in our hearts.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 27, 2019