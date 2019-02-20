Home
GUTHRIE Francis William (Frank) Passed away peacefully at Boort Aged Care on February 18th 2019. Formerly of Calivil. Aged 85 Years Loved Father of Colin (Dec.), Joy, Lois and Allan. Father-in-law of Stokesy and Denni. Loving Pop of Dave, Ant, Mat, Nath and Jordie. Great Pop of Will. Keep Chasing those Foxes. Roses are red, Violets are blue, The fox is dead, Was it one shot or two ? Love Always - Joy, Stokesy and Jordan. The boys will take the reins And keep the Foxes at bay, When we do the forest you can get them when they come your way. Love - Lois, Allen, Dave, Mat, Nath, Ant and Prue, and little Will.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Feb. 20, 2019
