HOLDEN Baby Florence Lynda Mary Family and friends of Nicholas and Sarah Holden are respectively invited to attend a graveside service in honour of their Baby Daughter Florence, to be held at the Eaglehawk Lawn Cemetery, on THURSDAY (March 7) at 10.45am. Those attending are invited to form a Guard of Honour as Nicholas and Sarah take a final walk with their girl. Please respect the family's wishes that only adults attend.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019
