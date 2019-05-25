Home
Ernest Ray CHISWELL


CHISWELL Ernest Ray 28/11/1915 - 21/5/2019 Fourth child of Charlie and Maude (both dec.). Dearly loved and devoted husband of Esma (dec.). Cherished Father of Beth, Joan (dec.), Alice, Ray and Kevin. Much loved and loving father of Beth and Alan. Pop of Damien, Nigel and Kylie and their families. "Sadly Missed" Treasured Memories of a wonderful Dad and Pop. - Alice and Barry Cheesman, Simon, Russell, Troy and families. Loved Father of Ray and Maureen. Grandfather to Mark, Megan, Belinda, Kirsten and Families. "A great family man, loved by all" Dearly loved Father of Kevin and Ellie. Admired Pop to Tanya, Sheree, Nathan and their families. Little Pop to five. "A gentle, humble man, loved by all."
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 25, 2019
