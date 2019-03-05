Home
Emily "Stella" (HODGKINSON) MORRIS

Notice Condolences

Emily "Stella" (HODGKINSON) MORRIS Notice
MORRIS (nee Hodgkinson) Emily "Stella" Passed away peacefully at Benetas Eaglehawk on March 2, 2019. Aged 98 years. Wife of Bob (dec.). Mother to Darrel (dec.), Adrian and Ian. Mother-in-law to Cheryl, Gay and Gaynor. Sincere thanks to Benetas Staff for all your devoted and loving care in looking after Mum. Dear Mum. Thank you for all the love and happy times we had together. Your kindness and wonderful nature will remain with me forever. Rest peacefully together at last with Dad and Darrel. Love always Adrian, Gay, Natalie, Glen and Families.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
