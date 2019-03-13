|
FOON Edward Verdun (Ted) 28/2/1918 - 9/3/2019 Passed away peacefully in his sleep, aged 101 years. Loved son of Elsie and Thomas (both dec.). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Nell and Jack, Lorna and Harry, Esme, Gwen and George, Jack and Vilma (all dec.). Loved uncle and great uncle of Linda, Sandi, Lee and Chloe and families. In our hearts forever. Sadly we must say goodbye to our dearest uncle Ted. He has been a special part of our lives for 101 years. He was so dearly loved and will be so sadly missed. Loved brother of Lorna (dec.), uncle and great uncle of Bev and family xxx Words will never express our loss, to give one more day with you would be everything. Reunited with your loved ones. Sleep peace-fully our beautiful great uncle. Till we meet again. Love Sandi, Shannon, Tristan, Jack, Dart, Kayla and Amy. The last of his generation. His stories from days gone by will be missed. - Peter For funeral arrangements see later edition.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Mar. 13, 2019