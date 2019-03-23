Home
Donald Raymond (Don) COLLINS

COLLINS Donald Raymond (Don) Peacefully at Inglewood on March 18, 2019. Aged 89 years. Dearly beloved Husband of Shirley. Dearly loved Father of Anne and David, loved Father-in-law of John and Sue. Wonderful Grand-father of Alexander and Claudia, Andrew and Gretta, William, Claudia and Jack. Adoring Great Grand-father of Maisie. Loved Son of Roy and Doris (both dec.) of Bridgewater, and Brother of Ken, Vera and Vic (all dec.) Treasured memories are ours to keep of a hardworking, dev-oted, community minded and much loved friend to all generations. A life well lived
Published in Bendigo Advertiser from Mar. 23 to Apr. 6, 2019
