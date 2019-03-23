|
COLLINS Donald Raymond (Don) Peacefully at Inglewood on March 18, 2019. Aged 89 years. Dearly beloved Husband of Shirley. Dearly loved Father of Anne and David, loved Father-in-law of John and Sue. Wonderful Grand-father of Alexander and Claudia, Andrew and Gretta, William, Claudia and Jack. Adoring Great Grand-father of Maisie. Loved Son of Roy and Doris (both dec.) of Bridgewater, and Brother of Ken, Vera and Vic (all dec.) Treasured memories are ours to keep of a hardworking, dev-oted, community minded and much loved friend to all generations. A life well lived
Published in Bendigo Advertiser from Mar. 23 to Apr. 6, 2019