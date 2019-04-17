|
|
LONG Desmond Daniel 25/05/1926-15/04/2019 Much loved husband of Audry Long (dec). 62 years of marriage, love and devotion. Loved son of James and Mary Long (both dec.), brother and brother-in-law to Jack and Mary (both dec.); Marie and Ned (both dec.); Ted (dec.) and Norine; Bill (dec) and Claire; Bernie and Pat (both dec.), Brother Reg and Mons. Bryan (both dec.). Wonderful father of Anne and much-loved grandfather to Emma and Laura. Thank-you for always putting us first and for teaching us the meaning of unconditional love. Loved father and father-in-law of Jim and Sheryn, treasured Pa of Patrick, Gabrielle and Eliza. A great mentor and even better dad. Thanks for many happy family moments, especially the celebratory hip hip hoorays. A much-loved father of Maree and father-in-law of David Herbert. An admired and adored Pa to Jeff and Ben, and special Great-Pa to Harper. You were kind, gentle, caring and generous. We have beautiful memories of you that we treasure. In our hearts you will stay forever. Much loved father and father-in-law of Tony and Kerrie, loved grandfather of Brett and Sophie, Chris, Jaclyn and Matt, and great grandfather of Poppy and Ned. To hear your voice, to see you smile, to sit and talk with you a while, to be together in the same old way, would be our greatest wish today. Much loved father of Robert and father in law of Sally. Adored grandfather of Amy, William, Alexander, Timothy and Nicholas. Thank you for all your guiding love and support and the many games of house paddock cricket. A great innings Pa, now at peace. Cherished father of Judy, pa of Des and great pa of Elliot. Kindness and gentleness were your ways. You taught us to always think of others first and to enjoy simple pleasures. You'll be with us whenever we sit for a cup of tea.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 17, 2019