CONDER Claude Thomas 29/12/1946 - 01/04/2019 Youngest son of Vic and Ada Conder. Brother and brother-in-law of Ron and Marie, Les and Fay, Dick and Jan and Lionel (dec.). Dearly loved and loving husband and soulmate of Robyn. Devoted and loved father and father-in-law of Michelle and Paul, Brett and Robyn. Respected and loved step-father and father-in-law of Tony and Cathy, Darren and Sally, Cindy, Christopher (dec.), Susan and Scott. Adored, unique and funny Poppy to 13 grandchildren. Loved and remembered forever To my darling hubby, The memories I have will never go away As you will walk beside me every day, The love, the laughter, our time together Will be with me forever and ever. Love and miss you always, Your sweet heart Robyn xxoo "Gone fishing"
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 3, 2019