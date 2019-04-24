|
CHRISTIAN Ambrose 11/12/1944 - 19/4/2019 Passed away peacefully at his Kotta farm surrounded by his wife and his children. His courage, strength and sacrifice throughout his life, knew no limits. Loving husband to Kay, proud and adored father, father-in-law and grandfather of Lorelle, Craig (dec), Christian, Harry, Julian, Michelle, Millicent, Jemima, Imogen, Felix, Paul, Georgie, Charlie, Isabelle, Pippa, Andrew, Cheree, Hunter, Remee, Eden, Haddie, Wilson, Rohan, Sarah, Jack, Ruby, Lottie, Cecelia, Stuart, Annie, Lucy, Jude, Gus, Anna, Kahl, Poppy, Finn, Oscar, Kaitlin, Brenton, Winnie and George. Dearly loved son of Arthur and Malverna Christian (both dec). Devoted brother to Betty, Arthur (dec), Tom, Mary, Lucy, Ethel and Johnny. We are heartbroken.
