|
|
|
ANDREWS Charles Edward (Ted) A Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the life of the late Mr. Charles Edward (Ted) ANDREWS will be held at the Bendigo Funeral Centre Chapel, 29 Miller Street, Bendigo on FRIDAY (May 3rd, 2019) commencing at 2.00pm.
The Funeral cortege will leave at the conclusion of the service for the Bendigo Lawn Cemetery.
No Flowers by request, in lieu donations to Cancer Council Victoria would be appreciated. Envelopes available at the Service.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 1, 2019
Read More