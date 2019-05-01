Home
Services
Bendigo Funerals
29 Miller Street
Bendigo, Victoria 3554
(03) 5444 0400
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles ANDREWS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Edward "Ted" ANDREWS

Notice

Charles Edward "Ted" ANDREWS Notice
ANDREWS Charles Edward (Ted) A Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the life of the late Mr. Charles Edward (Ted) ANDREWS will be held at the Bendigo Funeral Centre Chapel, 29 Miller Street, Bendigo on FRIDAY (May 3rd, 2019) commencing at 2.00pm.

The Funeral cortege will leave at the conclusion of the service for the Bendigo Lawn Cemetery.

No Flowers by request, in lieu donations to Cancer Council Victoria would be appreciated. Envelopes available at the Service.



logo
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 1, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.