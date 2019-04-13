Home
SECOMBE Cassie Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Celebration of Life of Mrs Cassie Secombe, to be held at The Wave, cnr Wallington Rd and Lake Ave, Ocean Grove on WEDNESDAY (April 17th) at 1.00pm; followed by a Private Burial. In lieu of flowers, donations towards MND may be made in loving memory of Cassie. Envelopes will be available at the service, or you can visit: www.rockoffmnd.com.au Cassie's family have requested that attendees wear a touch of colour. Ph 5255 5500



Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 13, 2019
