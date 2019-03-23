|
|
PAIN Bruce Douglas 08.08.1934 - 20.03.2019 Passed away at Stella Anderson Nursing Home, Bendigo. Loved and loving Husband of Patti. Our memories are treasured and will be forever held in my heart. I was blessed to have you in my life, and I will miss you beyond words. Much loved Father and Father-in-law of Robert, Gregory, Rosemarie and Terry. Loving Stepfather and Stepfather-in-law to Murray and Di, Kym and Jack and Kerrie and Terry. Pop to Chris, Candice and Shaun, Brad and Jess, Alanna and Andy, Calin (dec.), Keegan and Tara, Elke (dec.), Todd and Sammy. Great Grandpop to Mia, Lochy, Blake, Luke and Braxton (dec.) We are sure he will be somewhere fishing, bowling or playing golf.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Mar. 23, 2019