TREBILCOCK Belinda 25/5/1981 - 21/2/1999 Dear Belinda, It's been 20 years since your life was cut short and taken away from us too soon. Now you're one of Heavens Angels, may you fly with the swallows with magic wings on clouds so soft and white. Let Savage Garden sing your songs and Nanna give you lots of pasta. Our hearts are broken and the time will never heal. We thank you for your cheeky smile, witty sense of humour, and the happiness and joy you brought into our lives. Love you to the moon and back - Mum, Dad, Rebecca, Michael, Melissa and Sylvie.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Feb. 21, 2019