Audrey Eileen LEHEY

Audrey Eileen LEHEY Notice
LEHEY Audrey Eileen A Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the life of the late Ms. Audrey Eileen LEHEY will be held at the Bendigo Funeral Centre Chapel, 29 Miller Street, Bendigo TUESDAY WEEK (March 5th, 2019) commencing at 1.30pm.

The Funeral Cortege will leave at the conclusion of the Service for the Bendigo Lawn Cemetery.

No Flowers by request, in lieu donations to Bendigo Legacy would be appreciated.

Envelopes available at the Service.



Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Feb. 23, 2019
