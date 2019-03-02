|
|
SEDAWIE Anthony Michael 'Tony' Loved so many and by so many
His wife Rita and Marianne (Dec).
His children Shanon and Talya, Mark, Luke, Naomi and Levi. His grandchildren Grace, Sarah, Jesse, Jordan, Jessica, Julian, Harry, Izak, Mia, Taj and Makenzie. His parents Len and Marie (both Dec). His parents-in-law Petra and Harry (Dec). His brothers Wayne and Paul, his sister Diane. His in-laws Estela, Phillip, Hetty and John (Dec). His many nephews and nieces. His ukulele groups, singing groups, re-enacting groups and his many, many dear friends.
'Always look on the bright side of life'
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Mar. 2, 2019