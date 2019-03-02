Home
Services
Bendigo Funerals
29 Miller Street
Bendigo, Victoria 3554
(03) 5444 0400
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony SEDAWIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Michael "Tony" SEDAWIE

Notice Condolences

Anthony Michael "Tony" SEDAWIE Notice
SEDAWIE Anthony Michael 'Tony' Loved so many and by so many



His wife Rita and Marianne (Dec).

His children Shanon and Talya, Mark, Luke, Naomi and Levi. His grandchildren Grace, Sarah, Jesse, Jordan, Jessica, Julian, Harry, Izak, Mia, Taj and Makenzie. His parents Len and Marie (both Dec). His parents-in-law Petra and Harry (Dec). His brothers Wayne and Paul, his sister Diane. His in-laws Estela, Phillip, Hetty and John (Dec). His many nephews and nieces. His ukulele groups, singing groups, re-enacting groups and his many, many dear friends.

'Always look on the bright side of life'
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.