REEVES (McGrath) Anne
Passed away peacefully at home in Wedderburn, on May 24, 2019.
Aged 79 years.
Wife of Neville (dec.).
Dear Da, You were and are still an inspiration to all. With a heart that radiated love and warmth through our lives. You are truly missed and will be forever remembered. All our love Mike, Helen, Rhianon, Alex, Nathan, Elliot, Chelsea, Emma, Bianca, Neil, Patrick, Madelyn, Brendan, Cass, Bernadette & Stacey.
You listened, you loved, you were always there. Never asking for anything in return. Although you are gone now our beautiful mum and Da, we will always carry your love in our hearts and forever know that through the good times and bad you will be with us.
Love You Forever and Always
Julie and Gavan, Heidi and Ross, Danny and Carly, and Abby. Much loved Da to Leroy and Violet, London, Jagger and Ziggy.
To our beautiful Da, passed away peacefully with her children by her side. The most beautiful and caring mother grandmother and great grandmother in the world. Will be missed by so many but remembered by all.
Love Russell and Steph.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 27, 2019