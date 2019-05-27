Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne REEVES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne REEVES


1939 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Anne REEVES Notice
REEVES (McGrath) Anne

Passed away peacefully at home in Wedderburn, on May 24, 2019.

Aged 79 years.



Wife of Neville (dec.).



Dear Da, You were and are still an inspiration to all. With a heart that radiated love and warmth through our lives. You are truly missed and will be forever remembered. All our love Mike, Helen, Rhianon, Alex, Nathan, Elliot, Chelsea, Emma, Bianca, Neil, Patrick, Madelyn, Brendan, Cass, Bernadette & Stacey.



You listened, you loved, you were always there. Never asking for anything in return. Although you are gone now our beautiful mum and Da, we will always carry your love in our hearts and forever know that through the good times and bad you will be with us.

Love You Forever and Always

Julie and Gavan, Heidi and Ross, Danny and Carly, and Abby. Much loved Da to Leroy and Violet, London, Jagger and Ziggy.



To our beautiful Da, passed away peacefully with her children by her side. The most beautiful and caring mother grandmother and great grandmother in the world. Will be missed by so many but remembered by all.

Love Russell and Steph.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.