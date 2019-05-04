|
|
DOLE Andrew Philip (Philip) 23/08/1943 - 01/05/2019
Loved partner and best friend of Dawn. Dearly loved father of Cameron and Keiron and fiancee Cassandra. Loved Pa of Samantha, Matthew, Courtney, Amber and Benjamin. Great Pa of Molly-Rose and Piper.
May he rest in peace
'Go Bulldogs'
Our heartfelt thanks to the kind souls who found our dear Philip in Canterbury Park and called Emergency Services Personnel, as well as those personnel for their dedicated efforts.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 4, 2019